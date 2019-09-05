Reviewing EXFO Inc. (EXFO)’s and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s results

Both EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. 4 0.70 N/A -0.11 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 30 4.09 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EXFO Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8%

Volatility & Risk

EXFO Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Vocera Communications Inc. on the other hand, has 0.18 beta which makes it 82.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EXFO Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Vocera Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Vocera Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EXFO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for EXFO Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vocera Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus target price and a 56.66% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.9% of EXFO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 61.8% of EXFO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Vocera Communications Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56% Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76%

For the past year EXFO Inc. had bullish trend while Vocera Communications Inc. had bearish trend.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.