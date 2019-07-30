Reviewing EXFO Inc. (EXFO)’s and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)’s results

Both EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. 4 0.76 N/A -0.22 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 137 8.21 N/A 4.56 28.56

Demonstrates EXFO Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.3% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 83% 20.7%

Volatility & Risk

EXFO Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EXFO Inc. are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 3.7 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EXFO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered EXFO Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $99.33 average target price and a -25.41% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EXFO Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.9% and 22.5% respectively. 61.8% are EXFO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 80.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -4.59% 5.08% 33.54% 46.62% 16.04% 52.82% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -21.41% -22.39% -2.4% 17.26% 62.16% 31.08%

For the past year EXFO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats EXFO Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.