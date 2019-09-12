Reviewing EXFO Inc. (EXFO)’s and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR)’s results

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. 4 0.74 N/A -0.11 0.00 Finisar Corporation 23 2.24 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see EXFO Inc. and Finisar Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EXFO Inc. and Finisar Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.3% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

EXFO Inc. has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Finisar Corporation’s 49.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EXFO Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Finisar Corporation is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Finisar Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EXFO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

EXFO Inc. and Finisar Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Finisar Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Finisar Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a -5.38% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.9% of EXFO Inc. shares and 95.7% of Finisar Corporation shares. About 61.8% of EXFO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Finisar Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56% Finisar Corporation -2.08% 1.73% -0.04% 8.73% 39.73% 8.94%

For the past year EXFO Inc. was more bullish than Finisar Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Finisar Corporation beats EXFO Inc.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.