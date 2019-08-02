Reviewing Exelon Corporation (EXC)’s and Its Peers results

As Diversified Utilities company, Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exelon Corporation has 82.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.84% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Exelon Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.57% of all Diversified Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Exelon Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.50% 2.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Exelon Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon Corporation N/A 49 18.76 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Exelon Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Exelon Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Exelon Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.60 1.67 2.00 2.49

Exelon Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $50.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.25%. The peers have a potential upside of 11.28%. Based on the data shown earlier, Exelon Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Exelon Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Exelon Corporation had bearish trend while Exelon Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Exelon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Exelon Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. Exelon Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelon Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.31 shows that Exelon Corporation is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exelon Corporation’s peers are 40.05% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

Exelon Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Exelon Corporation’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Exelon Corporation.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.