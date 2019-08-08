Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.22 N/A 2.08 10.22 Verastem Inc. 2 4.36 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.95. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s beta is 2.91 which is 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Exelixis Inc. and Verastem Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Exelixis Inc.’s upside potential is 46.78% at a $30.75 consensus price target. Competitively Verastem Inc. has a consensus price target of $8.75, with potential upside of 580.93%. Based on the data shown earlier, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Verastem Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Verastem Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.