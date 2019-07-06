Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

Both Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.40 N/A 2.08 9.28 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Exelixis Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Exelixis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Exelixis Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc. has an average target price of $33.33, and a 57.81% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.