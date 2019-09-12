Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.50 N/A 2.08 10.22 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Exelixis Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.95 beta indicates that Exelixis Inc. is 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 22.2%. About 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was less bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.