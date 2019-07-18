Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.66 N/A 2.08 9.28 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Exelixis Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Exelixis Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 53.52% for Exelixis Inc. with consensus target price of $33.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was less bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.