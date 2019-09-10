Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

This is a contrast between Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.00 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Exelixis Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Exelixis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Exelixis Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 21.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 7% respectively. 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.