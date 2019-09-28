Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

This is a contrast between Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 20 0.44 293.06M 2.08 10.22 Mesoblast Limited 6 -0.39 79.03M -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Exelixis Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 1,485,352,255.45% 59.6% 53.1% Mesoblast Limited 1,381,643,356.64% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Exelixis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, and a 27.78% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 2.6%. Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Exelixis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.