Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 20 0.44 293.06M 2.08 10.22 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 0.00 16.75M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 1,478,607,467.20% 59.6% 53.1% Kitov Pharma Ltd 2,112,764,883.96% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, and a 27.78% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 20.28% respectively. 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was less bullish than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.