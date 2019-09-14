Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Its Competitors results

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Exelixis Inc. has 80.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Exelixis Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Exelixis Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.60% 53.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Exelixis Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. N/A 21 10.22 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Exelixis Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Exelixis Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

With average price target of $23, Exelixis Inc. has a potential upside of 19.54%. The potential upside of the peers is 150.65%. Exelixis Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Exelixis Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.95. In other hand, Exelixis Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Exelixis Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Exelixis Inc.’s competitors beat Exelixis Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.