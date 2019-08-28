Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.46 N/A 2.08 10.22 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.53 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis Inc.’s 1.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Dynavax Technologies Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Exelixis Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc. has a consensus target price of $35.5, and a 82.90% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.