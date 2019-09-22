Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.51 N/A 2.08 10.22 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.59 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Exelixis Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.95 beta means Exelixis Inc.’s volatility is 95.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$23 is Exelixis Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 17.59%. Competitively the average price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, which is potential 51.52% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Exelixis Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was less bullish than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.