Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

This is a contrast between Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.55 N/A 2.08 10.22 Clovis Oncology Inc. 17 2.55 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis Inc. has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Exelixis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Exelixis Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 78.84% for Exelixis Inc. with consensus target price of $35.5. On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 113.90% and its consensus target price is $12. The information presented earlier suggests that Clovis Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Exelixis Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.