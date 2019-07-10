Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.40 N/A 2.08 9.28 Aravive Inc. 6 22.04 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Exelixis Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.07 shows that Exelixis Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc. has a 2.44 beta and it is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Aravive Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Aravive Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Aravive Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc. has a 58.79% upside potential and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 28%. 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has -1.73% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 82.39% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.