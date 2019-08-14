Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 6.66 N/A 2.08 10.22 Agenus Inc. 3 3.20 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Agenus Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Exelixis Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis Inc. has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Agenus Inc. has beta of 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agenus Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Exelixis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Agenus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$30.75 is Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 53.67%. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 86.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Agenus Inc. looks more robust than Exelixis Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 33.6% respectively. About 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Agenus Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.