Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s results

Both Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.51 N/A 2.08 10.22 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Exelixis Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.50% for Exelixis Inc. with consensus target price of $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.