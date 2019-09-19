Reviewing Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.42 N/A 2.08 10.22 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 71.12 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Exelixis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Exelixis Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Exelixis Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 19.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.