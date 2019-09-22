Reviewing Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)’s and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s results

As Business Software & Services businesses, Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -1.13 0.00 Tenable Holdings Inc. 28 7.50 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Exela Technologies Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Exela Technologies Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies Inc. 0.00% 127.3% -10.2% Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -20.5%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exela Technologies Inc. Its rival Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Tenable Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exela Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Exela Technologies Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Exela Technologies Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 262.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.2% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.9% of Tenable Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Exela Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exela Technologies Inc. 8.16% 26.79% -18.96% -26.39% -48.04% -31.88% Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93%

For the past year Exela Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Tenable Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tenable Holdings Inc. beats Exela Technologies Inc.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.