Reviewing Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)’s and GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s results

Both Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) and GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies Inc. 2 0.12 N/A -1.13 0.00 GreenSky Inc. 11 2.62 N/A 0.46 25.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Exela Technologies Inc. and GreenSky Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies Inc. 0.00% 127.3% -10.2% GreenSky Inc. 0.00% 120.6% 3.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Exela Technologies Inc. and GreenSky Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GreenSky Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Exela Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 287.60% upside potential. GreenSky Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.83 average price target and a 42.67% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Exela Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than GreenSky Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.2% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares and 97.74% of GreenSky Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Exela Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, GreenSky Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exela Technologies Inc. 8.16% 26.79% -18.96% -26.39% -48.04% -31.88% GreenSky Inc. -11.12% 1.6% -27.8% 4.38% -33.89% 19.44%

For the past year Exela Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while GreenSky Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GreenSky Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Exela Technologies Inc.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.