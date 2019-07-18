Reviewing Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)’s and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s results

We are contrasting Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.26 N/A 0.80 14.07 Urban Edge Properties 19 4.95 N/A 0.94 19.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Urban Edge Properties is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Exantas Capital Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% -2.3% -0.6% Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Exantas Capital Corp. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Urban Edge Properties’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Exantas Capital Corp. and Urban Edge Properties’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00

Urban Edge Properties on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 17.92% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exantas Capital Corp. and Urban Edge Properties has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.9% and 88.1%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -0.97% 5.15% 3.88% 2.74% 14.58% 12.18% Urban Edge Properties 2.62% -2.85% -10.42% -11.88% -11.15% 10.71%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. was more bullish than Urban Edge Properties.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Exantas Capital Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.