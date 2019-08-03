Reviewing Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)’s and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s results

This is a contrast between Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.03 N/A 0.80 14.01 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.63 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 highlights Exantas Capital Corp. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Exantas Capital Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Starwood Property Trust Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.82 beta indicates that Exantas Capital Corp. is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Starwood Property Trust Inc. has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Exantas Capital Corp. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s average target price is $24.5, while its potential upside is 5.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exantas Capital Corp. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 66.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.