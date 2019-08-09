Reviewing Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)’s and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s results

Since Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.06 N/A 0.80 14.01 Power REIT 6 9.15 N/A 0.29 30.96

In table 1 we can see Exantas Capital Corp. and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Power REIT has lower revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital Corp. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Exantas Capital Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Power REIT, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Exantas Capital Corp. and Power REIT’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Exantas Capital Corp. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Power REIT’s 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.06 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Exantas Capital Corp. and Power REIT has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 14.2%. Exantas Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Power REIT

Summary

Power REIT beats on 7 of the 10 factors Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.