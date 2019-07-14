Reviewing Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA)’s results

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.31 N/A 0.80 14.07 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.81 N/A 2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Exantas Capital Corp. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% -2.3% -0.6% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Roughly 74.9% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -0.97% 5.15% 3.88% 2.74% 14.58% 12.18% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.