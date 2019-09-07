Reviewing Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)’s and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s results

Since Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 5.96 N/A 0.80 14.01 Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.89 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Exantas Capital Corp. and Colony Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Exantas Capital Corp. and Colony Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Exantas Capital Corp. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Colony Capital Inc.’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares and 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. was less bullish than Colony Capital Inc.

Summary

Exantas Capital Corp. beats Colony Capital Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.