Reviewing Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)’s results

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.12 N/A 0.80 14.01 American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.81 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Exantas Capital Corp. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Exantas Capital Corp. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares and 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. has stronger performance than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

Exantas Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors American Finance Trust Inc.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.