Reviewing Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)’s and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s results

Both Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences Corporation 103 25.25 N/A -1.76 0.00 Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 1.75 N/A 0.06 61.09

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9% Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Enzo Biochem Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.4 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exact Sciences Corporation. Its rival Enzo Biochem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.1 respectively. Exact Sciences Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enzo Biochem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Enzo Biochem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exact Sciences Corporation’s average target price is $124.33, while its potential upside is 2.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.6% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75.2% of Enzo Biochem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Exact Sciences Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Enzo Biochem Inc. has 7.45% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exact Sciences Corporation -2.04% -0.76% 18.4% 30.94% 100.54% 82.42% Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.76% 9.83% 9.22% 5.11% -9.49% 40.65%

For the past year Exact Sciences Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Enzo Biochem Inc.

Summary

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.