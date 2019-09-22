Reviewing Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)’s and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)’s results

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences Corporation 105 21.60 N/A -1.76 0.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 7 0.33 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Exact Sciences Corporation and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Exact Sciences Corporation and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6%

Liquidity

Exact Sciences Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Exact Sciences Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Exact Sciences Corporation has a consensus price target of $124.33, and a 19.58% upside potential. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus price target and a 43.37% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Exact Sciences Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exact Sciences Corporation and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.6% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Exact Sciences Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exact Sciences Corporation -2.04% -0.76% 18.4% 30.94% 100.54% 82.42% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16%

For the past year Exact Sciences Corporation has 82.42% stronger performance while American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has -33.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Exact Sciences Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.