Reviewing Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)’s and Its Rivals results

As Pollution & Treatment Controls company, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.27% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.59% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0.00% -5.10% -1.10% Industry Average 7.89% 16.90% 10.33%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 18.75M 237.58M 39.04

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.88

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. presently has an average target price of $14, suggesting a potential downside of -8.74%. The potential upside of the competitors is 43.29%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. -1.73% 0.07% 4.41% 32.77% -32.12% 48.12% Industry Average 5.01% 7.70% 12.64% 27.28% 36.34% 43.57%

For the past year Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.92 and has 1.55 Quick Ratio. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. does not pay a dividend.

EWT Holdings I Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves various customers, including hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, such as ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, and aerators for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water, and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. It serves wastewater and drinking water collection and distribution systems, utility operators, and odor control service customers. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, regional and global distributors, and end users in the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries, hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos. EWT Holdings I Corp. operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. EWT Holdings I Corp. was formerly known as WTG Holdings I Corp. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.