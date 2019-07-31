Reviewing Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL)’s and iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s results

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) and iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been rivals in the Technical & System Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -1.22 0.00 iCAD Inc. 6 4.19 N/A -0.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -29.7% iCAD Inc. 0.00% -101.9% -34.1%

Risk and Volatility

Evolving Systems Inc. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. iCAD Inc.’s 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

Evolving Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor iCAD Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Evolving Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to iCAD Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Evolving Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.9% of iCAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 32.46% of Evolving Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of iCAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolving Systems Inc. -4.19% -13.77% -25.55% -39.13% -68.64% -12.68% iCAD Inc. 14.55% 25.31% 21.1% 124.91% 56.63% 65.95%

For the past year Evolving Systems Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance while iCAD Inc. has 65.95% stronger performance.

Summary

iCAD Inc. beats Evolving Systems Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. The company also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks. In addition, it offers professional services for the customization, integration, and deployment of its products; and operational support, technical, marketing, and customer engagement consultancy services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customerÂ’s network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the companyÂ’s digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.