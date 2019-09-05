Reviewing Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)’s and Its Rivals results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has 75.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Evolution Petroleum Corporation has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Evolution Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.90% 17.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Evolution Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation N/A 7 12.25 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

The competitors have a potential upside of 87.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evolution Petroleum Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation has -10.56% weaker performance while Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolution Petroleum Corporation are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s competitors have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s competitors are 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Evolution Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.