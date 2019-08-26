Reviewing Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)’s and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.27 N/A 0.50 12.25 EQT Corporation 18 0.56 N/A -3.28 0.00

Demonstrates Evolution Petroleum Corporation and EQT Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. EQT Corporation’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, EQT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EQT Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and EQT Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the average target price of EQT Corporation is $16.5, which is potential 60.82% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evolution Petroleum Corporation and EQT Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.1% and 98.6% respectively. About 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of EQT Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than EQT Corporation.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors EQT Corporation.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.