Reviewing Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)’s and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)’s results

Both Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.29 N/A 0.50 12.25 Chaparral Energy Inc. 5 0.28 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolution Petroleum Corporation are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Chaparral Energy Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Chaparral Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 0%. About 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Chaparral Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation was less bearish than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats Chaparral Energy Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.