Reviewing Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)’s and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s results

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.56 N/A 0.50 12.25 California Resources Corporation 20 0.17 N/A 5.24 2.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and California Resources Corporation. California Resources Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evolution Petroleum Corporation and California Resources Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.07 beta means Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s volatility is 7.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, California Resources Corporation is 340.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.4 beta.

Liquidity

Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor California Resources Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Evolution Petroleum Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and California Resources Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of California Resources Corporation is $26.33, which is potential 159.41% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and California Resources Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 66.4%. About 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are California Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15%

For the past year California Resources Corporation has weaker performance than Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.