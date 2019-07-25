Reviewing Evolus Inc. (EOLS)’s and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s results

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.35 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evolus Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -29.6% Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5%

Liquidity

Evolus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.8 and a Quick Ratio of 14.5. Competitively, Lannett Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Evolus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lannett Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Evolus Inc. and Lannett Company Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$29 is Evolus Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 77.15%. Competitively Lannett Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 43.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Evolus Inc. seems more appealing than Lannett Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.1% of Evolus Inc. shares and 90.8% of Lannett Company Inc. shares. 56.1% are Evolus Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Lannett Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolus Inc. -8.54% -10.35% -14.35% 46.03% 62.32% 87.14% Lannett Company Inc. -20.03% -26.56% -36.11% 7.28% -63.02% 15.93%

For the past year Evolus Inc. has stronger performance than Lannett Company Inc.

Summary

Evolus Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Lannett Company Inc.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.