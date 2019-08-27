Reviewing Evolus Inc. (EOLS)’s and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s results

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus Inc. 20 169.93 N/A -2.03 0.00 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 9.91 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evolus Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evolus Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -29.6% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolus Inc. are 14.8 and 14.5. Competitively, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has 6.3 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evolus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Evolus Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$29.5 is Evolus Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 106.01%. Meanwhile, Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 74.52%. The results provided earlier shows that Evolus Inc. appears more favorable than Flexion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.2% of Evolus Inc. shares and 0% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 31.8% of Evolus Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolus Inc. 2.07% 22.16% -26.59% 13.64% -7.02% 49.16% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. -1.86% -15.77% -3.46% -29.4% -56.61% -11.31%

For the past year Evolus Inc. has 49.16% stronger performance while Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has -11.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Evolus Inc. beats Flexion Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.