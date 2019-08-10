Reviewing Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)’s and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s results

We are contrasting Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health Inc. 12 0.82 N/A -1.09 0.00 Veeva Systems Inc. 140 26.20 N/A 1.76 94.53

Table 1 highlights Evolent Health Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evolent Health Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -5.7% Veeva Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 16.7%

Volatility & Risk

Evolent Health Inc.’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Veeva Systems Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Evolent Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Veeva Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Veeva Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evolent Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Evolent Health Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Veeva Systems Inc. 0 5 8 2.62

Evolent Health Inc. has a 217.29% upside potential and an average price target of $22.75. Competitively the consensus price target of Veeva Systems Inc. is $145.36, which is potential -10.36% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Evolent Health Inc. looks more robust than Veeva Systems Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evolent Health Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 89.7%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Evolent Health Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Veeva Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolent Health Inc. -0.44% -12.9% -49.71% -60.33% -66.07% -65.81% Veeva Systems Inc. -0.1% 1.49% 19.88% 53.06% 120.73% 85.74%

For the past year Evolent Health Inc. has -65.81% weaker performance while Veeva Systems Inc. has 85.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Veeva Systems Inc. beats Evolent Health Inc.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value-based care and population health management. The companyÂ’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data. In addition, the company offers data solutions and services comprising Veeva OpenData, Veeva OpenData data services, Veeva OpenData email, and Veeva key opinion leader data and services, as well as territory allocation and alignment applications. Further, it provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.