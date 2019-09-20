Reviewing Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)’s and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s results

This is a contrast between Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Healthcare Information Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health Inc. 10 0.90 N/A -1.09 0.00 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evolent Health Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evolent Health Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -5.7% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -63.1% -15.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.04 beta indicates that Evolent Health Inc. is 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s 0.1 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evolent Health Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Evolent Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Evolent Health Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Evolent Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, and a 186.99% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evolent Health Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 42.5%. 0.4% are Evolent Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has 8.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolent Health Inc. -0.44% -12.9% -49.71% -60.33% -66.07% -65.81% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. -0.74% -11.18% 25% 8% 0.37% 66.67%

For the past year Evolent Health Inc. has -65.81% weaker performance while Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has 66.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Evolent Health Inc. beats Streamline Health Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value-based care and population health management. The companyÂ’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.