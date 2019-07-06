Reviewing Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK)’s and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s results

Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Tricida Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evoke Pharma Inc. and Tricida Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Evoke Pharma Inc. and Tricida Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -98.3% Tricida Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evoke Pharma Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Tricida Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16.5 while its Quick Ratio is 16.5. Tricida Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Evoke Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evoke Pharma Inc. and Tricida Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 82.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.68% of Evoke Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Tricida Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evoke Pharma Inc. -15.28% -22.78% -79.46% -77.9% -78.29% -75.4% Tricida Inc. 3.01% 10.9% 60.95% 22.17% 0% 53.99%

For the past year Evoke Pharma Inc. has -75.4% weaker performance while Tricida Inc. has 53.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Tricida Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Evoke Pharma Inc.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.