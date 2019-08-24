Reviewing Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK)’s and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS)’s results

As Drugs – Generic companies, Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.44 0.00 MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 26.20 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evoke Pharma Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Evoke Pharma Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma Inc. 0.00% -169% -127.6% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% -86.6% -65.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.71 beta means Evoke Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evoke Pharma Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Evoke Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.4% of Evoke Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.68% of Evoke Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 24.9% are MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evoke Pharma Inc. -14.54% 55.12% 33.47% -65.45% -63.23% -60.71% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -8.38% -1.61% 16.2% -11.05% 19.53% 7.75%

For the past year Evoke Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while MYOS RENS Technology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. beats Evoke Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.