Reviewing Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 23.47 N/A -0.81 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

In table 1 we can see Evogene Ltd. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evogene Ltd. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Analyst Ratings

Evogene Ltd. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 10.54% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Evogene Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. -6.32% -27.94% -22.54% -43.13% -53.4% -10.1% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has -10.1% weaker performance while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 144.39% stronger performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.