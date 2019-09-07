Reviewing Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)’s and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s results

Since Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 27.86 N/A -0.74 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 85.46 N/A -3.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Evogene Ltd. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Evogene Ltd. shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.