Reviewing Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

Both Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 25.22 N/A -0.74 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.27 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evogene Ltd. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Evogene Ltd. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evogene Ltd. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Evogene Ltd. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.