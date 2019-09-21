Reviewing Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

Since Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 27.52 N/A -0.74 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Evogene Ltd. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Evogene Ltd. and Forty Seven Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 135.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evogene Ltd. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 54.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has stronger performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Evogene Ltd. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.