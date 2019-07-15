Reviewing Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)’s and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s results

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 23.39 N/A -0.81 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evogene Ltd. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evogene Ltd. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evogene Ltd. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.77%. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has 0.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. -6.32% -27.94% -22.54% -43.13% -53.4% -10.1% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.11% -1.07% -6.14% -17.26% -67.07% 10.85%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has -10.1% weaker performance while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has 10.85% stronger performance.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.