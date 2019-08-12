Reviewing Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 27.18 N/A -0.74 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.02 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Evogene Ltd. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evogene Ltd. and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Evogene Ltd. and Cerus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 69.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evogene Ltd. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.1% respectively. Comparatively, Cerus Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has -26.4% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.