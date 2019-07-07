Reviewing Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 23.47 N/A -0.81 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.55 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Evogene Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Analyst Ratings

Evogene Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 102.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evogene Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. -6.32% -27.94% -22.54% -43.13% -53.4% -10.1% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has stronger performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Evogene Ltd. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.