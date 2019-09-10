Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 19.28 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Zymeworks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.75 average price target and a 39.97% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.