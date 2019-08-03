Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

We are comparing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 55.04% and its average price target is $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 34%. About 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.